Gallipolis Municipal Court protocols

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Municipal Court continues to follow the recommendations of the Ohio Supreme Court in regards to the current public health situation. The court’s protocols change as circumstances change.

According to a news release, access to the court is temporarily limited to only those persons with essential matters before the court. The court will review this order on April 6 in conjunction with any orders of the Ohio Department of Health.

Essential matters include: appearing for a criminal arraignment, requesting a temporary protection order (TPO), or appearing as the victim or a witness in a criminal trial (although most criminal trials have been rescheduled unless the defendant is incarcerated).

If you feel you have an essential matter that requires you to enter the building, call the clerk’s office at (740) 446-9400 for further instructions. Accommodations will be made for any person who does not have the ability to submit a court filing by mail, FAX, or electronically.

If you are scheduled to personally appear in court for a traffic ticket, a civil or small claims case, or a pre-trial in any type of case, you should expect your case to be rescheduled, with certain limited exceptions. As always, notice of rescheduled court dates will be mailed to every party to a case or to the party’s attorney.

All March 30 payment and show cause hearings are continued to April 27.

Probation appointments will be conducted by telephone.

If you need to make a payment, you may do so in one of three ways: by mailing a check or money order to the Gallipolis Municipal Court, 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631; online with a debit or credit card at www.gmcourt.org; or by calling Court Solutions at (844) 390-3558.

Several forms commonly submitted to the clerk’s office are available on our website, www.gmcourt.or, and may be submitted by mail or by FAX to (740) 441-6028. Direct phone extensions for the clerk’s office and each probation officer may also be found at www.gmcourt.org.

The Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_0927171501-1-1-1.jpg The Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis. File photo