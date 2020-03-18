Buckeye Rural taking precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

RIO GRANDE — In response to recent developments concerning the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, the Buckeye Rural Rio Grande and Linville offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

We will continue to accept phone calls and provide service to our members via the drive-thru window. We only plan to meet face-to-face on an as needed basis and by appointment when possible. We apologize for any inconvenience.

“We are taking this temporary action in an effort to protect the health of our members, employees and community by limiting possible exposure to the virus,” says Tonda Meadows, general manager. “Our operations personnel will continue to keep the power system operating reliably. We do not anticipate any power interruptions as a result of the pandemic.”

Buckeye REC recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic could result in unexpected financial hardships for our members. To help relieve some of those concerns, we are temporarily suspending disconnects due to non-payment.

Buckeye Rural, along with health officials, remind you that there are simple but effective steps you can take to protect you and your family and reduce the spread of disease, including proper hand washing, avoiding close contact with others and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates in the coming days,” says Meadows.

Check the website at buckeyerec.coop or Facebook account for the latest information. You can also contact our office by phone at 800-231-2732.

