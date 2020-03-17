Municipal court announces outbreak updates

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Municipal Court is following the recommendations of the Ohio Supreme Court and the Ohio Judicial Conference in regards to the current public health situation, the court announced Monday.

The court remains open during normal business hours and is processing its caseload. It is taking reasonable precautions to protect the health of the public, members of the bar and employees.

As always, most traffic and civil pre-trials may be handled by telephone conference or by the submission of a written pre-trial report. As always, payments may be made by mailing a check or money order to the Gallipolis Municipal Court, 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631; online at www.gmcourt.org; or by calling (844) 390-3558. All criminal, traffic, and civil pre-trial reports and motions, and written not guilty pleas to traffic citations, may be submitted by mail, or by FAX to (740) 441-6028.

If you are scheduled to personally appear in court, call the clerk’s office at (740) 446-9400 to ask if you still need to personally appear in court or if your case may be handled by telephone conference or rescheduled. If you are scheduled to personally report to probation, call your probation officer’s extension at (740) 446-9400 to ask if you still need to personally appear or if your appointment may be handled by telephone conference or rescheduled.

