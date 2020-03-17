GPD announces outbreak updates

GALLIPOLIS — The following announcement was made by the Gallipolis Police Department on social media, Monday.

Following recommendations from state and local health officials, the police department will be restricting access from the general public into the building. This will in no way affect calls for service from the police department, and is only a temporary closing of the lobby area to foot traffic. If you are in need of a police report or some other records-related issue, you may call (740) 441-6015 and the records clerk can assist you by phone. As always, if you require an officer to file a report, the dispatcher can be reached at (740) 446-1313 or simply dial 911 if you have an emergency.

This will also include the (Gallipolis City Solicitor) and the Gallipolis Victims Advocate Offices. The solicitor’s office can be reached by calling (740) 441-6030 and the victims advocate can be reached at (740) 446-7933.

This announcement does not include Gallipolis Municipal Court.

