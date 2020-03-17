Behavioral health services during outbreak

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services issued a statement Tuesday surrounding announcements in services amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

What follows is information provided to Ohio Valley Publishing by the board:

To citizens and community partners in Gallia, Jackson and Meigs Counties,

As your behavioral health authority, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) has been closely monitoring the developing situation regarding the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

We have been working closely with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services as well as the many agencies serving the substance use and mental health needs of our citizens. At this time, our agencies are offering all mental health and substance abuse treatment, including medications. Agencies are updating protocols to allow for telephone appointments as an alternative to in-person meetings when necessary and possible.

It is understandable that this pandemic is causing a great deal of distress. While feelings of anxiety and depression are normal in times of crisis, we urge anyone who feels overwhelmed, hopeless or isolated to call the 24-Hour Crisis Line at 1-800-252-5554 or send a text to Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you have feelings of wanting to harm yourself or another, please call 911 for immediate assistance.

For assistance in finding a treatment provider and for full information regarding other resources related to COVID-19, call 1-740-446-3022 or visit www.gjmboard.org.

