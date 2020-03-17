Bossard closes in COVID-19 response

GALLIPOLIS —In response to the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library will close to the public as of 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, until further notice.

What follows is information from a news release provided to Ohio Valley Publishing.

Bossard Library encourages patrons to take advantage of the library’s many online resources which can be found at bossardlibrary.org.

These resources include, but are not limited to, hoopla digital, which allows patrons to use their library card to borrow up to 10 items per month, including ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows. The Ohio Digital Library offers ebooks, digital audiobooks, digital magazines, and video, providing patrons with access to up to 10 items at a time.

Beginning Monday, March 23, patrons who are ages four and older, who do not already have a library card, are eligible to apply for a digital card by emailing the library at digcards@bossardlibrary.org or by phoning the library at 740-446-7323 to speak to a staff member. If staff members are not immediately available, leave a message at extension 100 to receive a follow-up call. Staffing levels will be limited during the library closure. Minors must have authorization from a parent or legal guardian before a digital card will be issued in the minor’s name.

For those who enjoy reading local history, the library encourages patrons to spend some time in the Gallia County Newspaper Digital Archives located on the library’s website under the genealogy and local history section. Patrons can search, view, crop, and download each page of the following newspapers: Gallipolis Daily Tribune (1895-2019), Times Sentinel (1895-2019), Gallia Times (1946-1966), Gallipolis Tribune (1901-1902), Daily Tribune (1907-1928), Saturday Times Sentinel (2002-2003).

Note that not all issues are available for all years.

With a library card, patrons can access free, instructor-led, online college-level courses on topics such as “Discover Sign Language,” “Beginning Writer’s Workshop,” “Introduction to Microsoft Word,” among hundreds more, which can be found by visiting bossardlibrary.org/dbases and scrolling down to the Gale Courses section. Patrons can phone the library or email the library at digcards@bossardlibrary.org to obtain assistance with the many online services provided by the library. If staff is not immediately available, leave a message at extension 100 to receive a follow-up call.

During the library’s closure, patrons may return library materials to the outdoor book drops, but are not encouraged or required to do so. Patrons will not be charged overdue fines during the closure period.

Due to the fact that the library will be closed until further notice, the library will not accept meeting room reservations.

On behalf of the board and staff of the library, its staff appreciates its patrons and looks forward to welcoming them back into the library facility once normal operations can resume.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-18.jpg