JFS updates service policies in outbreak response

GALLIPOLIS — In order to limit person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 outbreak and help keep the public safe while providing needed services, the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services has made the following announcements.

When needing assistance with or applying for SNAP, TANF Cash and or Medicaid benefits, residents are asked to: utilize the call center toll-free line, 1-844-640-6446. The call center is in operation Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department asks that the public be patient as it expects to receive a higher call volume. Visitors are also asked to utilize online processes at www.benefits.ohio.gov (to submit application, renewals, interim reports).

When turning in applications or supporting documents for verification (such as: paystubs, rent or utility receipts, etc.), make sure to include your case number and or the last four digits of one’s social security number. Email information to Gallia-documents@jfs.ohio.gov, fax information to 740-441-2108, mail information to: Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, 848 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

When needing to make child support payments, mail payment to Ohio Child Support Payment Central, P.O. Box 182372 Columbus, Ohio 43218-2372. Residents are asked to utilize the Ohio SMART e-Pay website at www.oh.smartchildsupport.com. For more information on child support payment options, call 888-965-2676.

To speak to someone concerning any of the department’s other programs, such as work activities, employment services, child support enforcement, child care, NET, PRC, call 1-740-446-3222. Listen to all prompts. If you are looking for employment, go to www.OhioMeansJobs.com.

Although GCDJFS is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the department asks that citizens attempt to utilize the above options prior to coming to the agency.

