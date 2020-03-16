(Email your Gallia County Community Calendar items to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com for publication consideration. There is no charge for calendar listings.)

Card showers

Fritz Hohmann will be turning 90 years old on March 19, cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 44, Rio Grande, OH 45674

Get well cards may be sent to Harry Fellure, 1373 State Route 218, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Garnet Queen will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 17, 2020. Cards may be sent to 9210 State Route 218 Crown City, OH 45623.

Tuesday, March 17

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities regular monthly board meeting, 4 p.m., Administrative Offices, 77 Mill Creek Road.

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. at 333 Third Avenue in the Gallipolis Municipal Building. The meeting room can be accessed through the door facing 2 1/2 Alley.

Friday, March 20

BIDWELL — The Marietta Bible College Choir will be in concert at Faith Baptist Church, 3615 Jackson Pike, Bidwell, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

GALLIPOLIS — The regular monthly Board meeting of the O. O. McIntyre Park District will be 11 a.m., in the Park Board office at the Gallia County Courthouse, 18 Locust St.

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio AFSCME Retirees, Subchapter 102, Gallia and Jackson Counties, will meet on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. ,at the Gallia County Senior Resource Center, 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis. For more information, call: Floyd Wright at 740-245-0093.

Monday, March 23

GALLIPOLIS — 5 p.m., the DAV Dovel Myers Post 141 will meet at the post home on Liberty Avenue. All members urged to attend. AmVets 23 will meet following the DAV meeting at 6 p.m. All members urged to attend.

Wednesday, April 1

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia-Meigs CAA will be holding an event to celebrate the 2020 Census on April 1, 2020. The event is called You Count! and will be held at our Cheshire office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be refreshments for those visiting on the day. There will also be an internet connection for anyone wishing to complete their Census application.