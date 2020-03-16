PVH implements restricted visitation policies

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has implemented restricted visitation policies in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The policies are effective Tuesday, March 17.

A press release regarding the visitation policies stated they were put in place as part of PVH’s “commitment to the health care of the community, as well as the safety of patients and employees”

“The health and well-being of our community are our top priorities,” said, Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO Pleasant Valley Hospital. “We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation as we work together to optimize both the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and caregivers.”

Until further notice, Pleasant Valley Hospital visitation policies are:

– Visitors will be limited to one per patient in the hospital at a time. Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Minimal visitation is encouraged. People who are not feeling well should not visit patients at this time and should instead reschedule their visit until they are no longer sick.

– Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit the hospital.

– Exceptions to these restrictions will be made on a case-by-case basis based on special circumstances and/or prior approval of designated leadership.

The Pleasant Valley NRC and gym located at the Wellness Center are closed to visitors. Therapy services are operating as normal.

As always, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid becoming exposed to the virus:

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be used.

– Anyone who is sick should stay home.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PVH has implemented procedures to identify and care for patients in the safest manner possible to protect patients, visitors, and employees. PVH is working together with local, state and national public health officials and first responders to coordinate efforts and to assure an organized response to the community’s healthcare needs.

Information submitted by PVH.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.14-PVH-1.jpg

In response to COVID-19