Sheriff’s office addresses virus concerns

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday detailing procedures surrounding the office’s administrative location in the Gallia Courthouse as COVID-19 concerns continue throughout the state.

What follows is the statement given by Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin:

With the presence of COVID-19 (coronavirus0) in the United States and the State of Ohio, numerous law enforcement agencies are implementing preventative measures. These measures are in place to help prevent the spread of this virus. As you are likely aware, COVID-19 can be carried by individuals who show no symptoms, and thus can unknowingly transmit this virus to others.

After much consideration and following the recommendations by our local health authorities, we have made the decision to take proactive steps as it pertains to the administrative office of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. These measures WILL NOT affect the operations of our deputies protecting and assisting the public.

1. The lobby of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public. If you need assistance, please contact our dispatch center at 740.446.1221 or dial 911 in the case of an emergency.

2. The sheriff’s office will not be processing background checks or concealed carry applications/renewals until further notice. If you have questions, please contact Clerk Misty Newell at 740.446.4614 or via email at mnewell.gcso@gmail.com. Applications already submitted will be processed as usual and will be available to pick up at the front door of the Gallia County Courthouse. If your CCW license is set to expire, you have 30 days to renew. If you are close to the 30-day notice, call Clerk Newell and special arrangements will be made.

3. Enhanced procedures to safeguard the wellness of our first responders is being taken. Dispatchers who receive calls for service from the public where first responders are needed to respond will ask you if you or anyone in your household are exhibiting flu-like symptoms (i.e. fever, coughing, or respiratory distress). They will additionally ask about recent travels you or anyone in your household may have taken. This WILL NOT prevent you from receiving law enforcement services, but will help our first responders better prepare to assist you while keeping themselves protected.

4. On-site, face-to-face visits with the inmate population has recently been replaced with video visitation. Please view our website and review the visitation procedures which are outlined on the site for instructions for visiting. All public face-to-face activities within our correctional facility have been suspended until further notice.

In moving forward with this event, it is each of our responsibilities to protect ourselves and our loved ones. The focus of this office will be to continue to provide quality services while maintaining the health of our staff to ensure that those services are not interrupted by illness. This office will continue to monitor and aid our local health officials throughout this event for the betterment of the citizens of Gallia County. As always, I want to thank each and every one of our citizens for their continued support of our staff and the mission of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

