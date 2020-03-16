Xenia man convicted of drug trafficking

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that Jordan L. Preston, 22, of Xenia, was convicted by a Gallia County jury last Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Following a one-day jury trial, guilty verdicts were returned for Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound and Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, both felonies of the first degree (46.1994 grams of Fentanyl). Preston faces a maximum indeterminate sentence range of 11 to 16.5 years in prison. The state will be seeking a maximum sentence.
Preston is scheduled to be sentenced in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10 a.m.