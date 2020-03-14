County, JFS release recommendations, paperwork procedures

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Jobs and Family Services along with the Gallia Commissioners have issued statements about services and recommendations as concerns with the COVID-19 Ohio outbreak continue.

What follows is a statement released by the commissioners:

As we are sure everyone is aware, Thursday March 12, 2020, Ohio Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency for the entire State of Ohio due to COVID-19. The County Commissioners are committed to the safety of our employees and service expectations of our residents. Pursuant to Governor DeWine’s press conferences and in consultation with the Gallia County Health Department and Gallia County EMA, the County Commissioners offer the following:

Gallia County will continue to stay open for general business with potentially modified staffing levels. We must plan so Gallia County continues to service and protect with limited service disruption. The Gallia County Commissioners will continue to monitor this situation in consult with the Gallia County Health Department, the Gallia County EMA and we will provide updates to the public as needed.

Some recommendations to limit person to person contact and help keep the public safe are:

Real estate tax payments are due by 3/27/2020 and can be mailed with postmark no later than 3/27/2020 or can be paid using any local bank drive thru window.

County sewer payments can be made by mail with postmark no later than the due date or can be dropped off using the drop box on the right wall of the courthouse front porch.

The Title and License Bureau located in the Gallia County Service Center has a drive-thru window on the front west end of the facility that can be utilized in most instances for transactions.

Announcements from Gallia Job and Family Services are as follows:

In regards to Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, some recommendations to limit person to person contact and help keep the public safe are:

-When needing assistance with SNAP, TANF Cash and/or Medicaid benefits to:

1) Utilize our Call Center Toll-Free line, 1-844-640-6446. The Call Center is in operation Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. We ask that the public be patient as we expect to receive a higher call volume.

2) Utilize our online process at www.benefits.ohio.gov, when turning in applications or supporting documents for verifications (such as: paystubs, rent or utility receipts, etc.) Please:

1) Email information to Gallia-documents@jfs.ohio.gov

2) Fax information to 740-441-2108

3) Mail information to: Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, 848 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631

-To speak to someone concerning any of our other programs, (such as work activities, employment services, child support enforcement, child care, NET, PRC, etc.) please call 1-740-446-3222.

-If you are looking for employment, go to www.OhioMeansJobs.com.

GCDJFS is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

