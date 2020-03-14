GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: March 11

Total Headage: 146

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; 700-800: $121.00 – $127.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $115.00-$118.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $130.00 – $153.00; 400-500 pounds: $140.00 – $153.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $125.00 – $138.00; 500-600 pounds: $105.00-$129.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $145.00-$165.00; 400-600 pounds: $140.00-$142.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$120.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $14.00 – $30.00; Canner/Cutter: $30.00 – $76.00; Bred Cows: $725.00

Bulls

By Weight: $79.00-$93.00

Small Animals

Aged Sheep: $70.00 – $80.00; Aged Goat: $142.00 – $150.00

Hay

Large Squares: $53.00; Rounds: $42.00-$50.00

Comments:

Graded sale March 18. Small Animals, Show Animals, Horses: March 28th