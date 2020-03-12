Primary election this Tuesday, March 17

GALLIA COUNTY — Despite concerns with a national outbreak of COVID-19, elections and precincts are still open for the public to cast their ballots for their candidates of choice in the March 17 primary election.

Those looking to vote early can stop by the Gallia Board of Elections in the Gallia Courthouse on the second floor. Absentee voting by mail ends March 16. Polls for the primary election will be open at precinct locations March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting on March 13 is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 14 hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and March 16 hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Running for a seat as a Gallia County Commissioner, Scott Williamson of Crown City looks to be the sole Democrat seeking a county commissioner seat in the fall. Q. Jay Stapleton of Crown City will be running against fellow Republican and incumbent, Brent Saunders, in the primary.

Randall Adkins of Bidwell will be the sole Democrat running for a seat of Gallia Commissioner in the fall. Incumbent and Gallia Commissioner David Smith faces fellow Republican, Gene Greene of Gallipolis, in the spring primary. Mark Danner has announced he will be running as an independent candidate for Gallia Commissioner in the fall.

Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren and Gallia County Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders are both running against no Republican competition.

Jimmy Spears of Gallipolis will be running for the position of Gallia Sheriff as the sole Democrat this fall. Incumbent Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin of Gallipolis faces fellow Republican, Richard Harrison II of Bidwell, in the spring primary election.

Gallia Recorder Roger Walker of Bidwell has no spring Republican competition. Republican and Gallia Engineer Brett Boothe also will also have no spring competition. Gallia Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Moulton Jr. and Gallia Treasurer Steve McGhee also have no spring competition as Republicans.

Candidates seeking a position as the 93rd District Ohio State House Representative include Republicans Jeff Halley of Crown City and Jason Stephens of Kitts Hill.

The 2020 party central committee filings include Robert Jenkins, Democrat, with Gallipolis Precinct One. Republican Troy Johnson filed with Gallipolis Precinct two and Republican Robbie Jacks with Gallipolis Precinct Three. Democrat Russell Rumley filed with Addison Township precinct and Republican Kimberly VanMeter also filed with Addison Township Precinct.Democrat Carole Roush and Republican Randy Mulford filed with Cheshire Township Precinct. Democrat Gwendolyn Doss and Republican Kennison Saunders filed with Clay Township Precinct. Democrat John Burnett and Republican Brett Boothe filed with Gallipolis Township Precinct. Republicans Harold Montgomery and Brent Billing filed with Green Township Precinct One. Republican William Burleson filed with Green Township Precinct Two. Republican Russ Moore filed with Green Township Precinct Four. Democrat Raymond Matura and Republican Cynthia Graham filed with Green Township Precinct Precinct Five.

Democrat Randall Hammond and Republican James Potter filed with Greenfield Township Precinct. Republican John Baker, Jr., filed with Guyan Pct. Democrat Jeff Fowler and Republican Jeff Halley filed with Guyan Township Precinct. Republican Charlene Ward filed with Harrison Township Precinct. Democrat Mary Deel and Republican Samuel Sowards, Jr., filed with Huntington Township Precinct. Democrat Randall Adkins and Republican Molly Hash filed with Morgan Township Precinct. Republican Michael Daines filed with Ohio Township Precinct. Republican James Blair filed with Perry Township Precinct. Republican Connie Metzler filed with Centerville Precinct. Democrat Jennifer Easter filed with Raccoon Township Precinct. Republican William Skidmore filed with Bidwell Precinct. Republican David Roush filed with Springfield Township Precinct One. Republican Tiffany Duncan and Democrat Eric Whitt filed with Springfield Township Precinct Two. Democrat Debra Elliott and Republican Jay Carter filed with Walnut Township Precinct. Republican Charla Whobrey filed with Addison Precinct.

Dr. Daniel Whiteley is running as a write-in candidate for Gallia Coroner.

Listing of candidates