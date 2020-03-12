School events postponed, canceled

MASON COUNTY — Reflecting a trend sweeping across the country and neighboring states in regards to concerns surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus), all public events scheduled in the Mason County Schools district have been canceled until further notice.

The announcement was made on Mason County Schools’ Facebook page Thursday afternoon, stating the decision was made based upon a recommendation from the state Department of Health.

“At this time, student practices are permitted, but no public games or performances will be held,” the statement read. “Schools will remain open. Items subject to change based on further recommendations from the Health Department.”

The announcement came a day prior to the start of the 50th annual Black Knight Revue.

Via the event’s Facebook page, PPHS Band Director Ben Loudin wrote,

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are regretfully going to have to postpone the 50th Black Knight Revue until further notice. I apologize for any inconvenience. This was out of our hands and dictated by state officials. Once we get the all clear, we will announce the plan to reschedule.”

In another post, Loudin stated presale tickets can still be used after the event is rescheduled or can be returned for a refund with those details forthcoming.

In neighboring Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of schools for three weeks beginning Monday. This includes public, private and charter schools. There have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio with none confirmed in West Virginia as of press time.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice suspended state high school basketball tournaments due to concerns over the new coronavirus, just hours before he was supposed to take to the sidelines to coach a girl’s game.

The 50th Gold Anniversary Black Knight Revue has been postponed. Students who will be performing the Rocketman Medley are pictured from left, bottom row: Mati Brown, Annabelle Shrader, Maddy Towner, Mark Kincaid, Brady Sayre, Courtney Campbell, David Bledsoe and Dakota Ward. Top row: Emma Harbour, Madeline Wilcoxen, Bryce Grubb, Joel Foreman, David Kapp and Addy Cottrill.

Public school events canceled