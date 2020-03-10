Our Town premiere to display student art

GALLIPOLIS — Elementary, middle school and high school students from Gallipolis City Schools will have their art on display at the premiere screening of WOUB Public Media’s latest documentary in the Our Town series: Our Town: Gallipolis.

The screening is being held in the Holzer Center for the Performing Arts at Gallia Academy High School on Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. The artwork will be displayed in the high school rotunda leading into the auditorium and will showcase the city of Gallipolis and its history.

“We are so excited to showcase the work of our students at an event like this which celebrates the unique and amazing history of the city of Gallipolis,” said Gallia Academy Middle School Intervention Specialist Kate Canaday. “By showcasing art focused on the history of this town, it will inspire our students and help them develop a deeper sense of pride around their hometown.”

WOUB Producer and Director Evan Shaw has spent the last several months in Gallipolis interviewing local experts and historians while gathering photos and video to put in the documentary. He’s excited to see the student art because he anticipates it will represent the many different influences that make Gallipolis the unique city it is today.

“The struggles of the French who founded Gallipolis and its impact on the town is touched on throughout the documentary. You can see that influence almost everywhere you look in Gallipolis today,” said Shaw. “But there is so much more that establishes the city’s culture and identity. When you hear the stories of the people who have come from this area, like O.O. McIntyre, Grandma Gatewood and Bevo Francis, and the big events that shaped this area, like the 1913 flood and the Silver Bridge collapse, you also see there’s a cultural identity around survival, hard work, success and victory that connects this community.”

Shaw is a 13-time Emmy-Award winner. Previously highlighted communities in the Our Town series include Lancaster, Pomeroy, Nelsonville, Jackson, Athens, and Morgan County.

The premiere screening is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage those who plan to attend to pre-register for planning purposes. Register at https://form.jotform.com/200305060111127

Our Town is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, Our Town is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.

Information provided by WOUB.

Our Town film crews shoot footage surrounding Gallia historic events, such as the Emancipation Proclamation Celebration. Courtesy photo | WOUB