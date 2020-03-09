Ohio man arrested for intent to commit a felony

MASON, W.Va. — An Ohio man was arrested Saturday morning by the Mason Police Department following an incident at Walmart in Mason, W.Va. which led to the store being closed for approximately two hours.

Zachary J. Warnecke, 23, address unknown, was arrested and charged with intent to commit a felony, according to Police Chief Colton McKinney. As of Monday, Warnecke remained in the Western Regional Jail with a bond of $75,000.

McKinney said around 6 a.m. Saturday, Patrolman Austen Toler responded to an active destruction of property and potential threat complaint at Walmart. After arriving at the scene, Toler apprehended Warnecke, a former employee at the store who had quit, according to the chief.

McKinney said according to Walmart employees, Warnecke walked into the store, allegedly broke the glass to the gun cabinet, and got some weapons from the cabinet. The chief said Warnecke did not threaten anyone with the weapons, and was taken into custody within five minutes of police arriving. The reason for Warnecke’s action remains unknown at this time, McKinney added.

Walmart was evacuated during the incident and remained closed for around two hours while police secured the scene and made certain all weapons were accounted for, the chief said.

Also responding were McKinney, and representatives of the New Haven Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and Point Pleasant Police Department.

“Walmart employees reacted exactly as they had been taught, and the response time was fantastic,” the chief said. “No one was injured, and Warnecke was apprehended swiftly.”

