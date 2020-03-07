DD history mobile museum visits Bossard

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities will feature a traveling mobile museum exhibit entitled “Always There: 50 Years of County Boards” at the Bossard Library until March 13.

The exhibit, which is timed to coincide with the annual Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month in March, provides highlights and milestones from the past half century of developmental disability services in Ohio and across the nation.

Featuring eight large pull-up banners depicting six decades of developmental disabilities history from the early 20th century to the present, the so-called “mobile museum” has exhibit has been featured at the Ohio Statehouse and has traveled to dozens of counties over the past two years. Historic milestones featured in each decade include the formation of county boards of developmental disabilities in 1967 as the first locally-organized and funded developmental disabilities support system in the nation, the deinstitutionalization of Ohio’s system for providing developmental disabilities supports, passage of key legislation in the 1970s and 1980s expanding the right of people with disabilities to live in their communities, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, among others.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours. For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Mobile History Museum, contact Ellen Rainey at erainey@galliadd.com.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-6.jpg