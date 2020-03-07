GCLS District addresses sickness, health

BIDWELL — Gallia County Local Schools released a statement Friday to update the public about its knowledge of COVID-19, also known as the Wuhan Coronavirus, and how the district is taking steps to address the health and safety of students and staff.

District Superintendent Jude Meyers said school administration had recently met with the Gallia Health Department to discuss concerns and appropriate methods to counter ongoing issues with influenza as well as a potential future COVID-19 infection.

A letter released by the district states, “We are working closely with the Gallia County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the situation and develop a coordinated and comprehensive public health plan to ensure we are prepared if cases arise in our schools or community. They will be providing surgical masks to be used as a precaution when a student exhibits respiratory symptoms (as hospitals do). The nurses, secretaries, and principals have been notified of the protocol to share out with our staff. While we do have protocols for medical pandemics which we are prepared to implement, additional public health recommendations will be implemented as needed. Updated information will be shared with the school community and posted on our website as it become available. With regard to cleaning and disinfecting our buildings, we are increasing our typical protocols to disinfect common contact surfaces more frequently. Additionally, we are reminding students, especially our youngest learners, of proper hand-washing steps and how to prevent the spread of illness, including measures below. In Ohio, we continue to be in the peak of flu season.”

The Gallia Health Department recommends residents take part in standard hygiene practices to eliminate germs and avoid illness and get a flu vaccination. Residents should wash their hands often with water and soap for at least 20 seconds. They should avoid close contact with sick individuals. Residents should avoid touching their nose, mouth and eyes and should cough and sneeze with tissues and then throw them in the trash and follow with hand washing. Sick individuals should stay home unless going to medical care and objects and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected often.

For more information about COVID-19, the school recommends residents visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website or the Center for Disease Control’s travel advisory page.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-5.jpg