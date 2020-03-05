Ready to ‘rock’ this town with kindness

POINT PLEASANT — A local group is doing its part to spread kindness — one rock at a time.

Western WV Rocks, is an online group that shares its adventures of painting rocks, which they hope will bring a smile to a stranger’s face.

Kathy Cobb started the Facebook group in January 2017 and now has over 33,000 members. Members of the group paint rocks, hide them in places and encourage others to re-hide the rocks to keep spreading the joy.

“It’s like ripples in water,” Cobb said. “They just keep going.”

Cobb said each rock has information about how to find the group and what to do next with the rocks. Many people who find them will post a picture of where they were found. Cobb said that many of the rocks have traveled to other states and even other countries.

Recently, Cobb and other members of Western WV Rocks went to the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant to paint rocks with participants. Cobb said the center invited her because they thought it would be a fun activity for the seniors that day. Cobb said they got the hang of it and had a lot of fun.

Cobb added on March 14, many towns, cities and villages will be “rocked.” Members of Western WV Rocks will each be placing hundreds of rocks around to kick off the spring season. Cobb said she is encouraging everyone to get outside, enjoy the weather and spread smiles.

Cobb said there are challenges on the Facebook page for people to paint a rock based on a selected theme. Each person who completes a rock will be entered into a random drawing for a prize.

“It doesn’t matter how well you paint it, it matters that you do it,” Cobb said.

A group of members from Western WV Rocks recently went to the Gene Salem Senior Center to paint rocks with their participants. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_painting.jpg A group of members from Western WV Rocks recently went to the Gene Salem Senior Center to paint rocks with their participants. Kathy Cobb | Courtesy Western WV Rocks paints rocks, then hides them for others to find in an effort to spread kindness and smiles. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_rock.jpg Western WV Rocks paints rocks, then hides them for others to find in an effort to spread kindness and smiles. Kathy Cobb | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

