Senior Center future faces renewal levy

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia residents will be asked to consider a renewal operating levy for the Gallia County Council on Aging March 17 with a vote of for or against.

Ballot language states, “A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the County of Gallia, for the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities by the Gallia County Council on Aging, at a rate not exceeding one half (0.5) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to five centers ($0.05) for each one hundred dollars valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.”

According to Gallia Senior Resource Center Administrative Assistant Danette McCabe, the center and the council rely heavily on the funding provided by the levy, and if it were to not pass, services would likely be cut.

“It’s a renewal levy and won’t change your taxes,” said McCabe. “It will support our services here and programs we have (for those who qualify) are a home-delivered meal program, transportation, adult day services and home health (for seniors).”

The senior resource center started in 1973 and has roughly 40 employees, both part-time and full-time.

The center serves as a socialization hub for a variety of community groups and events but primarily focuses on the senior community. The center holds monthly Monday dinners which often serve as birthday celebrations. The center hosts educational classes for seniors, loved ones and staff that focus on topics like falls prevention and increased quality of life techniques.

For those who qualify for such programs, the center also has a day program where seniors may meet and hold pool tournaments, art classes, crochet gatherings, card games and more.

“We also try to help families that might need some help in keeping up taking care of their loved one,” said McCabe. “Even if someone might not qualify for a program, we encourage people to contact us so we can help them find the services they need… Our mission is to help seniors live their best, most independent life for as long as possible.”

The Gallia Senior Resource Center is located at 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis.

