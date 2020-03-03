Alleged meth, heroin, fentanyl seized at traffic stop

MASON, W.Va. — Two passengers in a truck stopped early Tuesday morning for a traffic violation have been arrested by the Mason Police Department on alleged drug charges.

According to Chief Colton McKinney, Shawn White, 41, of Bidwell, Ohio, and Christina Maines, 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, were arrested.

White was charged with a felony count of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver, while Maines was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substances. Both were transported to the Western Regional Jail and were awaiting arraignment late Tuesday morning.

McKinney said Patrolman Austen Toler stopped the black Ford F-150 truck on Second Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. He obtained consent to search the vehicle, where he reportedly found over 10 grams of methamphetamine, over three grams of heroin, and three grams of fentanyl.

The driver was released with citations.

Assisting at the scene was the New Haven Police Department.

White https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.4-White-2.jpg White Maines https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.4-Maines-Christina-Ruth-3651142_Mug_Front_20200303070636-2.jpg Maines Suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl were reportedly found following a traffic stop in Mason, W.Va. early Tuesday, as pictured. Two passengers in the vehicle, both from Gallia County, Ohio, were arrested. (Mason PD | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_3.4-drugs-2.jpg Suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl were reportedly found following a traffic stop in Mason, W.Va. early Tuesday, as pictured. Two passengers in the vehicle, both from Gallia County, Ohio, were arrested. (Mason PD | Courtesy)