Sheriff’s office executes search warrant

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding a search warrant that was recently executed at a residence on Fraley Drive in Green Township. This search warrant was a result of an investigation that was started through an investigatory stop by a member of the patrol division.

According to Champlin, “Just shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, a search warrant was executed (as part of a) continued investigation stemming from a traffic stop performed earlier by a deputy. During this search warrant, we have recovered what is suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, weapons and paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics. This investigation is ongoing at this time and no further details will be released until the appropriate time. Further, I would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gallipolis Police Department and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force who all assisted in this investigation.”

Champlin further said,“This investigation is just another example of how our deputies seen on routine patrol are doing more than just driving and checking our roadways for snow on a cold night. They’re digging in and getting the job done to safeguard our community against the crimes that plague us.”

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg