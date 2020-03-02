Court offers license forfeiture quick removal

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford has announced that the court is once again offering a license forfeiture and registration block quick removal program during the month of March.

Persons who failed to voluntarily pay a fine, resulting in the suspension of their driver’s license or their ability to renew a vehicle registration, may pay 50 percent of their total fine and cost amount and have the license forfeiture or registration block lifted. A monthly payment plan must be set up for the remaining balance owed.

The opportunity is available only to Gallia County residents whose license forfeiture or registration block was imposed by the Gallipolis Municipal Court. The program ends March 31.

Payment plans must be established in person at the municipal court clerk’s office in the Gallipolis Justice Center at 518 Second Avenue in Gallipolis on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The court clerks accept cash, check or money order as payment, but do not accept credit or debit cards. After a payment plan is established, future payments may be made by mailing a check or money order to the court, online with a credit or debit card at www.gmcourt.org, or by calling Court Solutions at (844) 390-3558, although the provider does add an extra fee for accepting payment by phone.

Persons who are unsure of the status of their driving privileges may check their record online at www.bmv.ohio.gov. Court case information may be obtained by using the record search link online at www.gmcourt.org.

The Gallipolis Municipal Court can be found at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis.