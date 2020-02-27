City schools open kindergarten registration

GALLIPOLIS — Registration for kindergarten with Gallipolis City School District is fast approaching.

Kindergarten Registration for the Gallipolis City School District will be held on the following dates for Washington Elementary: Monday, March 23, 2020, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Call Washington at 740-446-3213 for an appointment.

Registration days for Green Elementary are as follows: Monday, March 30, 2020, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Call Green at 740-446-3236 for an appointment.

Days for registration at Rio Grande Elementary are as follows: Thursday, April 2, 2020, Friday, April 3, 2020. Call Rio Grande Elementary at 740-245-5333 for an appointment.

If you cannot attend registration during these dates and times, call the appropriate school to make other arrangements. It is important that children be registered for kindergarten in order to plan for classes and materials needed for all students.

Parents or guardians must bring their kindergarten-aged child to the registration. Children will be screened for hearing, vision, speech, communication, health and medical issues. Other screenings will be done by observing the child while they interact with other children and the registration team.

A child must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2020 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

To register, the parent or guardian must bring: a copy of the child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residence (piece of mail, rental agreement, etc.) and Social Security number. If there are custody issues, bring any court documentation you may have.

The state of Ohio’s immunization requirements for children entering kindergarten in 2020 are as follows: five Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Tetanus vaccinations (DPTs); four Polio vaccinations (IPVs); two Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccinations (MMRs); three Hepatitis B vaccines (HBVs); two Varicella vaccines.

It is also required by the Gallia County Health Department that each child have a tuberculin (TB) skin test before entering kindergarten.

Children may obtain these immunizations from their doctor or from the Gallia County Health Department, which is located at 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Be sure to take your child’s current immunization record with you.

It’s the time of year parents register their children for their career’s in education. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_WashElem.jpg It’s the time of year parents register their children for their career’s in education. Dean Wright | OVP