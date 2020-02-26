Throwback Thursday

Pictured is an undated photo showing the decking being placed on the Silver Memorial Bridge which was completed in 1969 and still stands, connecting Mason and Gallia counties. Also pictured is U.S. 35 and the shoreline of Gallia County on the horizon.

Pictured is an undated photo showing the decking being placed on the Silver Memorial Bridge which was completed in 1969 and still stands, connecting Mason and Gallia counties. Also pictured is U.S. 35 and the shoreline of Gallia County on the horizon. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_3.31-Bridge-2-1.jpg Pictured is an undated photo showing the decking being placed on the Silver Memorial Bridge which was completed in 1969 and still stands, connecting Mason and Gallia counties. Also pictured is U.S. 35 and the shoreline of Gallia County on the horizon. OVP Archives