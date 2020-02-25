Grant applications now available

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has announced that grant applications for the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnerships in Appalachian Ohio are now available. The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund supports projects and activities of nonprofit and public organizations in the 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio.

Projects should improve quality of life with an emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and fulfillment of basic needs, areas Mr. Myers worked so passionately to address. Two $650 grants will be awarded in 2020.

Don Myers served Appalachian Ohio for years as the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance (OMEGA) and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA). During his years of service, Mr. Myers advocated for the region, bringing countless financial investments to support Appalachian Ohio’s progress in meeting basic needs such as through infrastructure development necessary for quality of life and economic progress. The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund remembers Mr. Myers’ concern for basic, overlooked needs and celebrates his legacy by supporting projects addressing those needs throughout the region he held closest to his heart.

Past grants have supported continued learning opportunities for children living with autism and development delays in Columbiana County; a “Magic Closet” for students in Pike County to access free basic needs such as coats, shoes, food, and more; counseling services for children in Highland County; and an update to the school library at Junction City Elementary in Perry County, among many others since the Fund was created 2008.

Applications are due by Tuesday, March 31, to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. For more information about the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund and for the grant application, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers or call FAO at 740.753.1111.