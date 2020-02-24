Expanding Rio’s nursing future

U.S. Congressman of the Ohio Sixth District Bill Johnson visited the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Monday for a tour of the newly opened Rio Simulation Center, a facility that provides an opportunity for student nurses to respond to clinical situations in a simulated atmosphere and review their performance. The Rio Simulation Center is funded by an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant. The center is located inside of the Davis Career Center on Rio’s main campus.

