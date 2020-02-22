Suicide prevention walk returns to Rio

RIO GRANDE — At the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, raising awareness and educating the community about mental health is an important cause, and for the fourth year in a row, a walk is being planned to encourage the community to come together to recognize the challenges of those facing depression and suicidal thoughts.

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk is a key event in which the institution’s Office of Accessibility and Mental Health Services supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national education and advocacy programs. In the past three years, more than $40,000 dollars have been raised for the AFSP organization, and this year organizers are hopeful the community will continue to remember those lives that have been lost to suicide by supporting the event.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

Beginning with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, the Bob Evans Farms Hall parking lot will be the hub for the event. Other events slated to take place before the walk include a balloon release, face painting, food and prize drawing.

Those interested can pre-register online by noon on Friday, April 17. Day of registration is at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Bob Evans Farm Hall.

To register for the walk, visit https://afsp.donordrive.com and search for the University of Rio Grande Walk on April 18.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

A balloon release at the 2018 Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk was just one of many ways the community remembered those lives that have been lost to suicide. This year’s event will take place on April 18 at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Suicide-Walk.jpg A balloon release at the 2018 Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk was just one of many ways the community remembered those lives that have been lost to suicide. This year’s event will take place on April 18 at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. Rio | Courtesy