Pembroke Club honored by State Senate

COLUMBUS — The Pembroke Club upon its 90th anniversary was recently honored by The General Assembly of The State of Ohio’s Ohio Senate with a proclamation signed by Sen. Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate, and Sen. Bob Peterson, president pro tempore.

The proclamation read as follows:

On behalf of the members of the Senate of the 133rd General Assembly of Ohio, we are pleased to extend general recognition to the Pembroke Book Club on the commemoration of the Ninetieth Anniversary of its founding September 29, 2019.

Over the past nine decades, the members of the Pembroke Book Club have directed themselves toward embodying the organization’s motto of “Advancing Women and Literature Since 1929.” A dedicated group of individuals, they have devoted countless hours of their time to improving the quality of life for local residents, and their numerous achievements are truly praiseworthy.

Willingly giving of their energy and abilities, all those involved with the Pembroke Book Club, both past and present, have worked tirelessly to better the world around them. We are proud to note that it is through the diligent efforts of conscientious people such as these that the State of Ohio continues to grow and prosper and remains a place in which to live and work.

Thus, it is with sincere pleasure that we applaud the Pembroke Book Club on the occasion of its Ninetieth Anniversary and salute its members as some of Ohio’s finest citizens.

The proclamation was celebrated recently by members of Pembroke Club who met at the home of hostess Janet Wetherholt. The meeting began with Cheryl Sheard, club historian, showing the club members the aforementioned proclamation she received in the mail from The General Assembly of The State of Ohio’s Ohio Senate honoring the club on its anniversary.

Information provided by Becky Carroll.

Pictured from left with a proclamation from The General Assembly of The State of Ohio’s Ohio Senate honoring the Pembroke Club upon its 90th anniversary are club members Janet Wetherholt, Marty Roderick, Cheryl Sheard, Annette Hope, June Wells, Alice Dachowski and Becky Carroll. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.19-Pembroke.jpg Pictured from left with a proclamation from The General Assembly of The State of Ohio’s Ohio Senate honoring the Pembroke Club upon its 90th anniversary are club members Janet Wetherholt, Marty Roderick, Cheryl Sheard, Annette Hope, June Wells, Alice Dachowski and Becky Carroll. Courtesy