Forgoing birthday presents for the animals

GALLIA COUNTY — When Madison Elkins’ parents, David and Jessica, began planning her ninth birthday party, Madison told them that she didn’t want any traditional presents because she didn’t need anything. She wanted to help cats.

Madison, who, celebrated her birthday Feb. 15, asked her friends to donate money to be given to the Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Gallia County for spaying or neutering cats. Why?

“Because I love animals,” she said with a smile.

Madison’s friends and family donated more than $300.

Madison’s love for animals extends to horses, chickens, dogs, ducks, a rabbit, a bearded dragon, and cats, all who reside on her family farm. She says her goal is to have a cat sanctuary and all of her current cats are rescue cats and one in particular had been abandoned and was very sick. Jessica said she didn’t think the kitten would survive, but Madison helped care for the kitten until she was healthy again, naming her Princess Kitty Kitty. Madison and her cat, Tom, are inseparable. He was pictured on her birthday cake.

Jessica describes Madison as very caring and compassionate, explaining her daughter helps take care of her baby brother, the farm animals, and the environment. One of the reasons she wanted to become a Girl Scout was so that she could pick up trash on the side of the roadways with the “big kids” but her age prevents her from doing that. However, she picks up litter whenever she sees it, sometimes putting it in her jeans’ pockets.

According to a statement from SNAP, “Remember, Madison is only nine years old. What a selfless young girl who is already making the world a better place. Thank you, Madison. We admire and appreciate you.”

By Chris Cozza Special to the Tribune

Chris Cozza is a former writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and is founder and president of SNAP of Gallia County.

