County chooses jail project manager-at-risk

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners chose their construction manager-at-risk Thursday during their weekly meeting in the Gallia Courthouse as the new county jail’s construction project continues.

“The selection committee for the selection of the construction manager-at-risk for the new jail project thoroughly reviewed the technical and pricing proposals of WAICG and (Granger Construction),” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “It also met with both firms to seek clarification of such proposals. Based on the criteria identified in the RFP, which included consideration of any proposed modifications to the contract documents from the proposers and the pricing proposals. The committee finds that Granger’s proposal provided the best value overall. Therefore the committee recommends that the board of county commissioners declare that Granger’s proposal provided best value to the county and authorize negotiation of the final contract for construction manager-at-risk services for the new jail project with Granger.”

Granger Construction is reportedly working on six other corrections construction projects across Ohio and specializes in such projects.

The selection committee was made up of Champlin, County Administrator Karen Sprague and Commissioner David Smith.

Gallia Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the recommendation and name Granger the construction manager-at-risk of the project.

“This is a big step in the project,” said Smith. “This company is going to be our on-site manager to represent the county’s interests throughout the rest of the design and construction of this project.”

“I communicated with a commissioner from another county while in Columbus,” said Commissioner Brent Saunders. “They have (Granger) as their construction manager and they were extremely pleased with their work.”

“I, as well, have had conversations with several colleagues around the state who have undertaken a jail construction project and utilized Granger,” said Champlin. “I’ve never heard anything but pure satisfaction.”

Commissioner Harold Montgomery said that he had attended a County Commissioners Association of Ohio meeting a few years ago where Granger presented and he said he felt the organization’s presentation at the meeting was well received by those in attendance.

“We’ll finalize this contract with Granger and that will be ongoing,” said Smith. “We’re continuing to nail down the site plans as we’re getting to the inside of the jail. The sheriff will then become more involved with decisions such as where doors are going and where light switches will be. There’s thousands of decisions that still have to be made.”

“Once we get the CMR (construction manager-at-risk), they’ll put together some preliminary costs and maybe some cost saving suggestions,” said Montgomery.

