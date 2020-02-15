Gallia meets its candidates

GALLIPOLIS — On Thursday, area residents gathered at the Gallipolis AmVets Post 23 to listen to prospective candidates seeking to be named to a position of leadership as they campaign for the upcoming March primary elections as part of a Meet the Candidates event.

Among the assembled, Dr. Daniel Whiteley was announced that he is running as a write-in candidate for Gallia County Coroner and asked residents to consider writing his name in on the ballot. Fifty write-ins are necessary for him to be considered a candidate. Whiteley has previously served as the Gallia Coroner for several years.

Next, Juli Stephens, field representative for U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio’s Sixth Congressional District, read a letter thanking Gallians for their continuing support of him in Washington D.C. and apologized that he was unable to make the event.

Candidates for office were next invited to speak.

Republican candidates for Ohio State Representative of the 93rd District Jason Stephens and Jeff Halley were next invited to speak. Candidates were also given questions curated by event organizers.

Following the state representative candidates, running for reelection Gallia Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Tom Moulton was invited to share a few words along with Gallia Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans and Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford. Neither Mulford or Evans are running for reelection this campaign cycle.

Gallia Commissioner candidates were next invited to speak and take questions. Incumbent and Republican Brent Saunders, Republican Q. Jay Stapleton and Democrat Scott Williamson also addressed the assembled and fielded questions.

Following, Gallia Commissioner candidates incumbent David Smith and Gene Greene spoke, both of whom are running as Republicans. Fellow candidate for commissioner and Democrat Randy Adkins also spoke.

Candidates for Gallia County Sheriff next spoke. Incumbent Matt Champlin and challenger Richard Harrison, both Republicans, and Democrat Jimmy Spears addressed the crowd and fielded questions.

Gallia Health District Commissioner Dr. Gerald Vallee addressed the assembled to ask voters to support a half-mill levy for the Gallia Health Department up for consideration in the coming election.

Unopposed candidates for office, incumbent Gallia Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders and incumbent Gallia Recorder Roger Walker also addressed voters.

For more information on candidates in contested Gallia races this March, Ohio Valley Publishing will continue publishing its “Meet the Candidates” series in upcoming editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Area residents gather to hear stump speeches from candidates vying for a seat in local government. Dean Wright | OVP