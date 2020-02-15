Cabin Fever Fest returns Feb. 22

POMEROY — Though spring is right around the corner, the nights are still long and there is still a nip in the air. One way individuals can warm themselves up next weekend is by attending the third annual Cabin Fever Musical Festival in downtown Pomeroy.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Cabin Fever Musical Festival will be featuring several local musicians throughout the Ohio Valley and Mid-Ohio Valley, starting at noon and ending at 11 p.m. The performances will take place at various locations throughout the day, so festival goers can peruse downtown Pomeroy enjoying different shopping, dining, and drinking opportunities while heading to each performance. Admission is free at each performance, but any donations towards the performers will be welcomed and appreciated.

Brent Patterson, one of the festival’s organizers and performers, shared a new addition to the event this year will be an author meet and greet and book signing with novelist Bonnie Proudfoot, who wrote Goshen Road. Proudfoot will be at The Brickhouse Apothecary (The Herbal Sage Tea Company) at 4:30 p.m.

The festival will kick off at River Roasters Coffee Co. at noon with Morgan Leigh Stubbe. According to Patterson, Stubbe’s daily job is being a mother and small business owner. She resides in Parkersburg, W.Va., and has been performing, writing music and playing piano since the age of six. Once she picked up her first guitar at 14, Morgan started playing small shows locally and joining up with bands like Crimson Cross, The Onion Brothers and Cradle & Grave. Stubbe’s music can be described as being mellow and melodic with a folk style flair.

At 1 p.m., Steve Zarate will take the mic at The Brickhouse Apothecary. Zarate, who resides in Athens, is a singer-songwriter who writes uplifting songs full of medicinal properties, and has become an engaging entertainer by performing his vast repertoire professionally at regional events and venues since 2006, shared Patterson. He was born in Columbus and is self-taught on guitar and harmonica. Zarate earned three Ohio University degrees from 1978 to 1991. He produced his debut CD, “Homecoming,” in 1995 while living in Juneau, Alaska. Since returning to Athens in 1997, Zarate has released three more CD’s, including 2019’s, “Patchwork Of Light.”

Patterson will be performing at Weaving Stitches at 2 p.m. He is a singer/guitarist from southeastern Ohio who performs contemporary folk-rock, Americana and acoustic roots music. Patterson has performed at a number of events and venues in Ohio and beyond including Paddy Reilly’s Pub, N.Y.; Port City Pub, Portsmouth; Merry Ploughboy, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash, Pomeroy; The Adelphia Music Hall, Marietta; and Pier 35, Dublin, Ireland. In addition to his live, regional performances, Patterson hosts the long running Court Grill Open Stage and Showcase series.

Jake Dunn, who is originally from Pomeroy, residing in Parkerburg these days, will be performing at River Roasters Coffee Co. at 3 p.m. Dunn is a singer and songwriter who writes his tunes with a familiar Midwestern heart, singing about life, love and loss, shared Patterson. His band, The Blackbirds, features guitar work influenced heavily by acts like The Outlaws and Lynyrd Skynyrd, yet retains the subtleties and songwriting talent of artists like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Their sound, held together by a solid yet ambitious rhythm section, sits somewhere in between Americana and Roots Rock, focusing heavily on lyrics and musicianship.

At 4 p.m., Dan Canterbury will take the stage at The Brickhouse Apothecary. According to Patterson, Canterbury is a singer-songwriter from Athens. He is influenced by music from the New Folk or Urban Folk styles, in particular by songwriters like John Gorka. Canterbury writes concisely constructed topical folk and blues songs.

Ben Davis Jr. will be performing at Maple Lawn Brewery at 5 p.m. Davis is a performer of Americana style music, who sometimes performs solo and sometimes performs with fellow musicians. He features many original compositions and a few covers during his performances.

At 6 p.m., Niles Elliot will be taking the mic at Court Street Grill. Patterson shared, Elliott is an indie folk artist from Mudsoc. He is a multi-instrumentalist and graduate of Berklee College of Music. He draws influence from his Appalachian roots which reflects on life in Ohio and times spent away from his home.

Following at 7 p.m., performances will break off being at both Maple Lawn Brewery and Court Street Grill. Megan Bee will be at Maple Lawn Brewery and Chad Dodson will be Court Street Grill. According to Patterson, Bee is a singer-songwirter who writes with a wanderlust spirit and a raw love for the land as she draws on her background as an environmental educator and traveling farmhand. Her 2017 studio album “Like a Canyon” received The Ohio Music Awards Best Americana and Best Singer-Songwriter Album. It also won her a finalist spot in the 2018 USA Songwriting Competition. Her music is a blend of distinctly homespun vocals, acoustic simplicity, yearning soulfulness and winsome storytelling.

Dodson, who is from Rutland, has been playing music for more then 25 years and has a degree in music education from Ohio University. He is multi-talented, playing many different instruments and singing. He plays a wide-range of genres from Christian, country, oldies to today’s hits. Dodson’s passion is playing guitar and/or singing while helping lead worship at his local church, added Patterson.

Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra will be taking the stage at Maple Lawn Brewery at 8 p.m. Also at this time, Luke Sadecky will be performing at Court Street Grill. Michael and Page have been playing together in various projects for 20 years. According to Patterson, these Meigs County natives have shared the stage with some of the best players in the area and have studied under some of the finest music educators in the state. They present an eclectic mix of some of familiar tunes with a few obscure personal favorites just to make things interesting. Sadecky is from Ravenswood, W.Va., and is an avid listener to music of folk and bluegrass genres. He has said with his songs he strives to produce honest and personal music that others can relate to as well as enjoy listening.

Wrapping up the sets at Maple Lawn Brewery and Court Street Grill will be Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash at Maple Lawn Brewery and Julia Marie Martin at Court Street Grill. According to Patterson, Stewart and Nash perform and write songs together in the Renée Stewart Band and have been working together for several years. They love taking the opportunity to dial back their traditionally big sound to acoustic arrangements and hope to create an intimate, honest performance. Martin’s daytime career is being a therapist at the Rural Women’s Recovery Program and in the evenings and weekends she performs her original music around the Ohio Valley.

The night will close at the Court Street Grill with Caitlin Kraus performing at 10 p.m. According to Patterson, Kraus is a singer and songwriter who resides in Athens. She has performed her music solo and with a band over the past decade. Kraus’ music is influenced by folk-rock and largely lyric-based, often centered on themes of resilience. She is currently in the process of finishing a full-length album recorded at Peachfork Studios in Pomeroy. When not writing music or performing, Kraus works as a counselor and music therapist in the mental health field. She will be joined by Bassist Matt Box, Keyboardist Bernie Nau, Drummer Mark Hellenberg, and Guitarist John Borchard.

Several downtown businesses helped bring this event back for another year including Farmers Bank, Pomeroy Merchants Association, Valley Lumber, Court Grill, River Roasters Coffee Co., Maple Lawn Brewery, Front Paige Outfitters, Weaving Stitches, The Brickhouse Apothecary to name a few.

Some information and photos used in this article came from the the artists’ Facebook pages and musical websites.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Caitlin Kraus https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-1-Caitlin-Kraus.jpg Caitlin Kraus Luke Sadecky https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-2-Luke-Sadecky.jpg Luke Sadecky Niles Elliot https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-3-Niles-Elliot.jpg Niles Elliot Chad Dodson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-4-Chad-Dodson.jpg Chad Dodson Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-5-Renee-Stewart-and-Dustin-Nash.jpg Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash Steve Zarate https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-6-Steve-Zarate.jpg Steve Zarate Ben Davis Jr. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-7-Ben-Davis-Jr.jpg Ben Davis Jr. Morgan Leigh Stubbe https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-8-Morgan-Leigh-Stubbe.jpg Morgan Leigh Stubbe Julia Marie Martin https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-9-Julia-Marie-Martin.jpeg Julia Marie Martin Jake Dunn https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-10-Jake-Dunn.jpg Jake Dunn Nick Michael and Susan Page https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-11-Nick-Michael-and-Susan-Page.jpeg Nick Michael and Susan Page Brent Patterson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-12-Brent-Patterson.jpg Brent Patterson Megan Bee https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-13-Megan-Bee.jpeg Megan Bee Dan Canterbury https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.16-ATR-14-Dan-Canterbury.jpg Dan Canterbury

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson Special to OVP

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.