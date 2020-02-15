One dead following high water incident

GALLIA COUNTY — One person died after being overcome by flood waters in Gallia County on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ronald L. Harvey, 73, of Ironton died as the result of the incident.

Harvey’s 2006 Buick Regal was traveling southbound on State Route 141 when it drove into high water which was covering the roadway. Harvey reportedly exited the vehicle and was overcome by rushing water. He was later pronounced deceased.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Friday on State Route 141 near milepost 6. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Gallia County EMS and the Gallia County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gallipolis Post.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_13710585_1018959674807181_2579009364266527545_o.jpg