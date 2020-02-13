Bossard Library welcomes new board members

GALLIPOLIS – Two new board members were recently appointed to the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees and were sworn in on Tuesday night at Bossard Library.

Jacob Attar and Debbie Rhodes took their oaths of office, as administered by Gallia County Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans, becoming the newest members of the seven-member board that governs the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County.

Attar, who was appointed by Judge Evans, is a local educator/administrator with the Gallia County Local School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Business Education and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, both from the University of Rio Grande. A longtime patron of Bossard Library, Attar lives near Gallipolis with his wife, Hillary, and two daughters, Aliyah and Avery.

“As a patron, I have been amazed at what our local library has offered our community from the Space and Bodies exhibits to visits with Peppa Pig and Santa’s Reindeer. Our library is constantly looking for new ways to bring the community in the door,” Attar said. “I feel both honored and privileged to serve as a library trustee, and look forward to playing even a small role in the library’s continued success and growth.”

Rhodes, who was appointed to the board of trustees by the Gallia County Board of Commissioners, is a retired reading teacher and educator. She is a Gallia Academy High School graduate who received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Rio Grande and her master’s degree in Elementary Education, with an emphasis in Reading Supervision, from Ohio University. She is a member of the Gallia County Chapter of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, the Gallipolis Chapter of the Books and Friends Book Club, and the Books and More Book Club, among many other organizations. Rhodes lives in Gallipolis with her husband, Mike.

“I believe the library plays an integral role in our community,” Rhodes stated. “It serves in providing numerous services and materials for children, adults, and organizations – not only providing an abundance of books and reading materials but also workshops, children’s programs, reading initiatives, and other worthwhile activities for our community at large. Its role should be to link home, school, and community in a way that satisfies the needs of our area.”

The other members serving on the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees are: Elaine Armstrong, Traci Good, Robbie Jenkins, Leanna Martin, and Larry Shong.

Information submitted by Bossard Library.

