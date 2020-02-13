Census assistance available at centers, libraries

COLUMBUS — With 47 days remaining until the start of the 2020 Census, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reminds all Ohioans that they can use the computers at their local OhioMeansJobs center or library to complete the survey.

This is the first time the Census survey can be completed online. Each household will receive a card in the mail with a password and instructions for submitting information online, over the phone, or by mail.

“Participating in the Census is easy, safe, and important,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “The results form the basis of every population-driven decision that affects Ohioans, including where to build factories, hospitals, roads, and schools. The Census also determines the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funding to local communities and Ohio’s representation in Congress.”

The Census survey will become available on April 1. It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are confidential. One person should fill out the survey for the entire household, including all family members and anyone else who regularly lives and sleeps at the house. If you are unsure where your household members live regularly, count where they stayed on April 1, 2020.

The Census is accessible for everyone. If you respond online or over the phone, the form will be available in over 12 languages and has video accessibility for American Sign Language. For more information, visit census.ohio.gov.

Every county in Ohio has an OhioMeansJobs center where Ohioans can obtain free help finding a job, choosing a career, or getting the skills they need to advance in that career. To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit jfs.ohio.gov/wioamap or go to OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for “OhioMeansJobs Centers.” To find your nearest library, visit library.ohio.gov/using-the-library/find-an-ohio-library.

Information submitted by ODJFS.