‘Prom Princess’ program returns

OHIO VALLEY — God’s Hands at Work will once again be holding its Prom Princess program this coming Feb. 22 at River Valley High School at 2 p.m.

This will be the seventh year of the program. According to social media posts, Pat Miller and Pure International Pageant staff and queens will show a sampling of dresses as part of a fashion show. Ladies are then able to pick a dress and try them on to take home. Shoes will also be available, jewelry and flowers.

Door prizes will be held as well as makeup and hair tutorials. “Swag bags” are available to the first 50 girls who preregister for the event. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows but preregistration is recommended. All young ladies are welcome to bring one parent, guardian or friend with them. The event may take several hours so guests are asked to plan accordingly. Preregistration forms are available at all high schools in Jackson, Gallia, Mason Meigs and Vinton counties or to be found on the Prom Princess Facebook event page or interested individuals can call 740-339-2176 for more information.

God’s Hands at Work is also looking for local businesses or individuals who would like to donate products or services to the Prom Princess Program program. Items requested are things like new makeup, nail polish, gift certificates for hair, nails, tanning, shoes, flowers or coupons. Hair products, jewelry and such are also welcomed. Items are needed by February 15.

“Initially, I owned a thrift store where I took these kinds of dresses on consignment and I saw so many young girls and their moms come in,” said Caroll previously of the founding of the event. “I just saw a great need. We always say every girl is a princess inside anyway. She just needs the dress. We saw girls suffering from self-esteem issues as they tried dresses on and they just wanted to feel special for one night. So, we decided we wanted to make that happen.”

“The program is open to any girl who lives in our service area, regardless of ability to pay for a dress,” said Caroll previously of the event. “Girls are asked to fill a form out with their name, address and school and dress size.”

God’s Hands at Work can be reached through its Facebook page and is based in Vinton.

