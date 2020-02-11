Buckeye Hills celebrates with ‘Senior Palooza’

RIO GRANDE — The Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) SkillsUSA Chapter recently dedicated Feb. 5 to local senior citizens who toured the facility and received services from various trade skills.

The day provided a way for each lab to highlight its program through either services or a demonstration. The SkillsUSA officers, along with the American Spirit team, were available to give tours and answer questions about the SkillsUSA program and the services provided by the labs at BHCC.

Some services included hairstyles, haircuts and manicures provided by the cosmetology students. Health Academy students assisted with blood pressure checks and glucose/cholesterol screenings. Criminal justice students helped visitors with parking. Auto service students offered a 30-point check on vehicles while the Auto Collision students were available to wash cars. The Robotics Manufacturing, HVAC and Building Trades programs gave demonstrations. Culinary students rounded out the morning by serving a lunch to all in attendance.

Buckeye Hills Career Center representatives said the school takes great pride in their efforts to serve the community and appreciates the opportunity to demonstrate the wonderful things that are happening on campus.

Information submitted by BHCC.

Buckeye Hills auto service students inspect a vehicle. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Senior.1.jpg Buckeye Hills auto service students inspect a vehicle. Courtesy photo | BHCC