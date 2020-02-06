Places, times for voter registration

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Board of Elections announces the following places and times for voter registration.

Board of Elections Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any public high school or vocational school.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 740-446-8510, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

Human Services Department, 740-446-3222, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallia County Treasurer’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gallia County WIC Program at Health Department Service Center, 740-441-2018, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bossard Memorial Library, 740-446-7323, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to register for the March 17, 2020 Primary Election is Tuesday, February 18 2020. The Board of Elections Office will be open until 9 p.m., February 18. Individuals may also register to vote by mail as well.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-2.jpg