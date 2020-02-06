Board of DD members reappointed

Brent Saunders, Gallia County Commissioners swore in Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities Members Julie Dragoo and Don Pearce. Both members were reappointed for a third term at the Gallia County Board of DD’s organizational meeting on January 21, 2020 at the board offices at 77 Mill Creek Road in Gallipolis.

Staff Report

