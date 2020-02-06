Columbia Gas to upgrade gas lines in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — Columbia Gas is starting a gas line replacement project in Gallipolis. Work will begin next week affecting about 270 residents and businesses, according to a press release from the company.

The release stated, the project will impact parts of the following streets: First, Second, Third and Fourth Avenues and Court, State and Locust Streets (see a map of the work area below.) The work and clean-up, weather permitting, is expected to finish during fall 2020.

Customers are invited to attend a public meeting to learn more. The meeting will take place during the City Commission Meeting on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Gallipolis Municipal Building (333 Third Avenue).

What will this mean for residents? According to the press release:

Columbia Gas contractor, R&R Pipeline, will work street by street to install new main lines first and then service lines up to each customer’s home or building.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect each customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption.

Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping.

According to the press release, upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as:

Excess flow valves (EFV): Customer service lines will have EFVs which are designed to restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

Exterior meters: Customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated to the exterior to help first responders locate and shut off gas in an emergency.

Plastic pipe: This specially designed plastic pipe, which has a longer shelf life and requires less maintenance, replaces bare steel and cast iron piping.

“Columbia Gas has invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the last decade. This is paying off in safety with leaks being reduced by 40 percent,” the release stated.

Customers can contact Michelle Day, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas, with questions or concerns at (614) 309-7576 or MichelleDay@nisource.com.

Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement for more information on the construction process.

Information provided by Columbia Gas.

