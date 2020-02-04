Student on path to the Naval Academy

GALLIPOLIS — Timothy Ian Hill may seem like your average high school student, but in reality, he is working to stay busy and challenge himself in life.

Hill was recently accepted into the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Rhode Island after being recommended by Congressman Bill Johnson.

While NAPS is a step away from the Naval Academy, Hill said it will give him some experience not offered in his small hometown. NAPS is a 10-month program that works to better prepare candidates in English Composition, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Information Technology, as well as the building on their moral, mental and physical skills according to their website.

While NAPS will prepare Hill for a future in the Naval Academy and boosts his chances of acceptance, he will have to obtain another nomination.

“I still have to go through the process of getting another nomination by state senator and congressman or representative,” Hill said. “But pretty much how the school does that is they pick kids from the preparatory school first and then they pick kids from out of that, so I would have a very high chance if getting back into the Naval Academy.”

While Hill says he is looking at all of his future options, the Academy is currently the plan. While it may seem like Hill has his future planned out, NAPS was not always in the plans.

“A lot of kids dream of going there for a long time and I have to say I was not one of them,” Hill said. “I knew it was an option for me, but I wasn’t very knowledgeable on the subject.”

Hill credits his interest to a recruiting officer who spoke at his school. After that, Hill became more interested and started looking more into the program. “He just kind of told us about it and I was just very interested, so I went home and researched it and told my mom about it. After he came in, I wanted to do my own research about it.”

This past summer, Hill was able to tour the campus and get a glimpse of what NAPS is like and what he should expect while attending. Hill says this experience kept him from needing to check out other programs.

“I went up to the Naval Academy for a summer seminar,” Hill said. “Once I visited the campus and saw what it was like and experienced it, I really did not want to go to any other academy that I knew about.”

Hill said this experience was a week of being a Naval Academy Midshipman, toned down.

“…I went to a couple of classes that they offer, I went to some of the physical activity, like the workouts they do every morning at 6 a.m. I was woken up at 0500 every morning to screaming from the detailers. I just went through the schedule that they try to stick to,” said Hill.

While that may seem intimidating to some, the experience is what finalized Hill’s decision.

“It was a really great opportunity. I couldn’t really decide if I wanted to go there until I went through that because you don’t know what you can handle until you go through it personally.”

While going through the process to be nominated for the academy, Hill says he tries to keep busy.

Hill is a member if the National Honor Society, both indoor and outdoor track, plays soccer and is in the College Credit Plus Program (CCP) where he attends school three days a week and works two days.

Timothy Ian Hill of Gallia Academy, pictured, was recently accepted into the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Rhode Island after being recommended by Congressman Bill Johnson. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.5-Ian-2.jpg Timothy Ian Hill of Gallia Academy, pictured, was recently accepted into the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Rhode Island after being recommended by Congressman Bill Johnson. Courtesy Timothy Ian Hill, pictured, is a member if the National Honor Society, both indoor and outdoor track, plays soccer and is in the College Credit Plus Program (CCP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_2.5-Ian-1.jpg Timothy Ian Hill, pictured, is a member if the National Honor Society, both indoor and outdoor track, plays soccer and is in the College Credit Plus Program (CCP) Courtesy

By Brittany Hively Special to OVP

Brittany Hively is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and graduate of Marshall University, with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism. She is currently working towards her MBA, also at Marshall. Reach her at hayes100@marshall.edu.

