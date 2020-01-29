Jobless numbers rise in Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs and Gallia counties are currently ranked fourth and 18th out of 88 counties, respectively, when it comes to unemployment rates in Ohio with both counties seeing a rise in jobless numbers from the previous month.

The latest numbers are for December 2019 and were released this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Meigs’ fourth place ranking was unchanged from the previous month though its unemployment rate of 6.8 percent for December 2019 was up from 6.3 percent in November 2019. In terms of unemployment rankings, Gallia County’s ranking changed from 22nd to 18th when compared to the previous month and its unemployment rate of 5.6 percent for December 2019 was up from 5 percent in November 2019. Monroe County, ranked at number one, once again had the highest unemployment rate at 8.9 percent while Mercer County, ranked 88th, once again, had the lowest, reporting 2.5 percent unemployment. The lower the ranking number of the 88 counties, the higher the unemployment rate.

From November, unemployment rates increased in 38 counties, decreased in 29 counties, and remained the same in 21 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.8 percent in December. Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent in December. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Auglaize, Delaware, and Holmes, 2.8 percent; Union and Wyandot, 2.9 percent; and Hancock, Medina, and Putnam, 3.0 percent. Eight counties had unemployment rates above 6.5 percent in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe and Meigs were: Morgan, 7.7 percent; Noble, 7.2 percent; and Adams, Coshocton, Jackson, and Ottawa, 6.6 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in December 2019, unchanged from November. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,800 over the month, from a revised 5,600,800 in November to 5,610,600 in December 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 243,000, down 4,000 from 247,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 24,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in December 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 3.5 percent, unchanged from November and down from 3.9 percent in December 2018.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,800 over the month, from a revised 5,600,800 in November to 5,610,600 in December, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Goods-producing industries, at 929,600, added 4,400 jobs from November as gains in construction (+3,400) and manufacturing (+1,100) exceeded losses in mining and logging (-100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,900,100, added 6,000 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+3,400), financial activities (+1,700), leisure and hospitality (+900), trade, transportation, and utilities (+700), and professional and business services (+200) surpassed losses in other services (-900). The information sector did not change over the month. Government employment, at 780,900, decreased 600 as losses in federal (-400) and state (-300) government outpaced gains in local government (+100).

From December 2018 to December 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 27,300. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 10,800. Employment in manufacturing decreased 1,700, as losses in durable goods (-2,600) exceeded gains in nondurable goods (+900). Construction lost 9,000 jobs, and mining and logging lost 100 jobs. Private service-providing industries added 35,400 jobs over the year. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+17,000), educational and health services (+11,400), professional and business services (+5,500), financial activities (+2,900), information (+600), and other services (+500) surpassed losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-2,500). Government employment increased 2,700 as gains in local (+2,400) and state (+400) government exceeded losses in federal government (-100).

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.