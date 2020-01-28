US 35 crash injures one

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Jackson County — A news release from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated the agency responded to a two-vehicle injury crash that happened on US 35, Tuesday, at the intersection of State Route 327 in Bloomfield Township at 5:59 p.m.

Toby Rupe, 22, of Gallipolis was traveling east on US 35 in his 2001 Dodge Stratus. Debora Douglas, 62, of Wellston was driving a 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck when she attempted to turn left onto Ohio 327 from US 35. Douglas pulled into the path of Rupe’s vehicle and struck it in the left front corner. Rupe traveled off the right side of US 35 down over an embankment and Douglas’ vehicle spun around and rolled to a stop on the berm of US 35.

Rupe sustained possible serious injuries and was transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer of Jackson while Douglas stated she was uninjured. Both were wearing their safety belts and air bags deployed in both vehicles as well.

US 35 was closed in both directions for about 10 minutes in anticipation of a medical helicopter’s arrival although it was unable to continue due to weather. The right hand lane on the eastbound side of US 35 remained closed for nearly two hours while crews cleaned oil and debris from the roadway and recovered the vehicles.

Douglas was cited for failing to yield when turning left.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Township Fire Department and Angles Towing Service.

