South Gallia focuses on family

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia Middle and High School will be holding a family night Thursday at 5 p.m. as part of its yearlong efforts to focus on strengthening family and student relationships in conjunction with the school’s Leader-in-Me program.

“The focus this year for the school is to create a family atmosphere,” said South Gallia Principal Bray Shamblin. “Everyone has got a Rebel Family shirt and they’re going to wear those Thursday.”

International Leader-in-Me Consultant William Blackford IV is anticipated to serve as a keynote speaker for the event.

“What he’s going to be talking about is the importance of family in terms of respect and communication, time, the importance of family, itself, and how that extends into the school to make a successful school environment,” said Shamblin.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We’ve broken students down this year into several different groups,” continued the principal. “They’ve been doing things such as redoing our bulletin boards and we have a student-led committee for that. We’ve a student committee for school spirit. They’ll create theme nights for basketball games and football games. They’ll create posters you can see in the gym or put inspirational quotes on lockers. We have a committee that helps run the school news with a newscast they produce.”

Shamblin said there were a variety of student committees looking to improve student community relationships at South Gallia.

“This was all the students idea and it says ‘Once a Rebel, always a Rebel,’” said event organizer and South Gallia Math Teacher Karen Waugh of another student led effort. “Students are starting a new tradition and putting their (painted) hand prints on an (interior school wall). These are the hand prints of the four classes we have here so when the freshmen come in next year, they’ll put their hand prints here. So whenever you graduate, 10 years down the road you can come back and see your hand print.”

“What we’re hoping is that we’re going to break families up in groups and have a scavenger hunt,” said event organizer and South Gallia Math Teacher Carey Roberts of Thursday evening’s events. “There will be seven stations to reflect the ‘Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.’ Each one has a clue like a normal scavenger hunt… They’re good things from adults to kids and good habits.”

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

South Gallia Junior Makayla Waugh and Sophomore Jaleigh White stand with the Once a Rebel wall as organizers of the art effort. Not pictured: fellow organizers Sophomore Shawna Waugh and Freshman Lily Martin, both were reported as absent due to sickness. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_OnceARebel.jpg South Gallia Junior Makayla Waugh and Sophomore Jaleigh White stand with the Once a Rebel wall as organizers of the art effort. Not pictured: fellow organizers Sophomore Shawna Waugh and Freshman Lily Martin, both were reported as absent due to sickness. Dean Wright | OVP