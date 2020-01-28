Common pleas sentences five to prison

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason Holdren, announced Tuesday the sentencings of five individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Brittany D. Campbell, 23, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree, and was sentenced to prison on March 27, 2018, for 18 months to be followed by a period of supervision on community control. Following her release from prison, Campbell was ordered to successfully complete a community based corrections facility (CBCF). While at the CBCF, it was discovered that Campbell was communicating with the victim of her crime in violation of the terms of her supervision. Thereafter, Campbell was terminated from the CBCF and was sentenced back to prison for 36 months.

Jesse L. Partlow, 31, of Gallipolis, was recently found to have violated the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete transitional living. Partlow was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Possession of Drugs with a prior conviction, a felony of the fifth-degree. While in custody on this probation violation, Partlow escaped the custody of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office during transport. Partlow was recently convicted of Escape, a felony of the third-degree, and sent to prison for 44 months.

Dominique J. Peck, 27, of Bidwell, was convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree and placed on community control on July 3, 2018. Peck violated the terms of his community control by failing to report to probation and being noncompliant with treatment. In addition to these violations, Peck committed the additional crimes of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth-degree. Peck was sentenced to prison for 48 months.

Deontae D. Scott, 30, of Dayton, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by committing new crimes, failing to report these crimes to his probation officer, and failing to regularly report to probation as ordered. Scott was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremy L. Buck, 40, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree, and placed on community control on July 17, 2019. Buck violated the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete a CBCF. Buck was sentenced to prison for 14 months.

Campbell https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Campbell-1.jpg Campbell Partlow https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Partlow-1.jpg Partlow Peck https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Peck-1.jpg Peck Scott https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Scott-1.jpg Scott Buck https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Buck-1.jpg Buck https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_Tribune.jpg