Allen recognized with ‘Exemplary Service Award’

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Engineer recently recognized Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer James “Jimmy” R. Allen, for, what the engineer’s office described as, “all his hard work, leadership, and commitment in supporting Gallia County.”

Allen was presented with the Exemplary Service Award by Gallia County Engineer Brett A. Boothe at the County Engineer/Townships annual meeting held last week. Allen, a long serving Gallia County Township Association President (ended in 2018) and Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer, will end his term and retirement in April 2020.

According to a press release fromBoothe’s office, “Allen has served Gallia County in many forms over the years including Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer and Gallia County Township Association President. Allen worked for grant assistance for Gallia County local governments by serving on the Gallia County Transportation Improvement District (GCTID) as President and Ohio Public Works Commission – Full Integrating Committee, Executive Committee, and Gallia County Subcommittee.”

Boothe stated “I’ve known Jimmy to always be someone to count on, willing and driven to help our county in any way. His leadership and dedication to public service, assisting his fellow townships, and support of Gallia County are far reaching and very much appreciated.”

Information submitted by the Gallia County Engineer’s Office.

Gallia County Engineer Brett A. Boothe recognizes Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer James "Jimmy" R. Allen with the Exemplary Service Award.