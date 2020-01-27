‘Bucks Basketball’ to Athens

The 2019-20 Buckeye Hills Career Center Bucks basketball team, led by senior captains Jay Combs and Jamal Shivers and coached by Jennifer Bonzo and Kari Trout, are extending their playoff run another week with a trip to the Convocation Center in Athens this Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. According to a press release from the school, “The team has had first round wins in Columbus and again in Athens against stiff competition. The team members have found new skills and a determination to win. The whole school is proud of our Bucks.”

