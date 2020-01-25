College News and Notes

Local student earns degree from University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — One local students was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2019 commencement ceremonies Dec. 13-14.

Juanita Hall of Pomeroy earned her Master of Arts in Teaching American Sign Lang.

Area residents named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two local students have been named to the Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Kylee Blanks of Pomeroy and Shawna Black of Shade were both named to the Dean’s List.

Tallarico named to Ohio Dominican University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Ohio Dominican University has named Macy Tallarico of Commercial Point, to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Macy is the daughter of Michael and Tara Tallarico of Commercial Point. She is the granddaughter of David Morgan (Helenlu) of Gallipolis, Ralph and Frances Tallarico of Columbus as well as the great-granddaughter of John Oliver Kail of Cheshire. Macy is a 2019 Teays Valley High School graduate and is an Honor’s Program freshman majoring in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.